/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RCB vs CSK match no 11 timing, squad, H2H & more

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second home match of IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (Apr 5). CSK have played two matches so far, losing both, while RCB have played one match, winning it by six wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The defending champions will look to continue their winning momentum, while CSK will aim to bounce back. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the RCB vs CSK clash in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 35 times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK winning 21 matches and RCB claiming victory in 13 encounters. One match ended without a result.

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What is the venue for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11?

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be the venue for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11.

When will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.11 in India.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis and Zakary Foulkes