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Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar announces retirement

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 10:31 IST | Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 10:31 IST
Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar announces retirement

Oscar Photograph: (AFP)

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Oscar had moved from Chelsea to Shanghai Port FC before returning to his boyhood club, Sao Paulo, in 2024, where he played his last professional match.

Former Chelsea and Brazil star Oscar has announced his retirement at the age of 34 due to cardiac-related issues, Sao Paulo confirmed on Saturday. The attacking midfielder was hospitalized for five days in November after fainting during a routine medical check-up and has not played since. Doctors diagnosed him with vasovagal syncope, a condition where a sudden drop in blood pressure, heart rate and blood flow to the brain can occur, leaving him unable to continue his career. Oscar’s contract with Sao Paulo was set to run until 2027.

"I am ending a career here in Sao Paulo that has taken me practically to the four corners of the world," the former Chelsea and Shanghai Port player said in a club statement.

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Oscar played for five seasons with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League, before moving to Shanghai in 2017, where he won three Chinese Super League titles.

In 2025, he returned to Sao Paulo where he started his career. Capped 48 times for Brazil, Oscar won the FIFA Confederations Cup and played in the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

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With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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