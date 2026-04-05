/Meerut father celebrates daughter’s divorce as ‘new beginning’, viral video wins hearts

In a heartwarming and unconventional gesture, a father in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has turned his daughter’s divorce into a celebration of freedom, with videos of the event now going viral across social media platforms.

The woman, identified as Pratiksha, returned to her home in Shastri Nagar after being officially granted a divorce on April 4. Rather than mourning the end of her marriage, her father, a retired judge, chose to mark the moment as a fresh start in her life.

Videos circulating online show a jubilant scene outside the family home, with drums beating, relatives dancing, and flower petals being showered as Pratiksha arrived. At the centre of the celebrations was her father, who was seen wearing a white T-shirt printed with her photograph and the words, “I Love My Bitiya,” in a public display of affection and solidarity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pratiksha had married Major Gaurav Agnihotri of Shahjahanpur in 2018, and the couple has a son. However, the marriage reportedly deteriorated over time amid allegations of harassment and ongoing disputes. Following a prolonged legal battle, the couple parted ways through a court-approved divorce earlier this week.

Speaking about his decision to celebrate, the father said he wanted to ensure his daughter did not feel burdened by societal judgment. “I cannot see my daughter unhappy. If she spent six years in distress and returned home, I did not want her to carry any more pain,” he said.

He added that his intention was also to send a broader message: that daughters deserve the same love, dignity, and support as sons, especially during difficult life transitions.