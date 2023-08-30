Two IndiGo flights report engine shut down incidents mid-air

Two IndiGo flights, on Tuesday (August 29), reported mid-air glitches respectively in a time difference of a few hours.

The first engine glitch incident occurred on a flight that took off from Madurai to Mumbai earlier in the day.

A few hours later, the second incident was reported on a flight that jetted off from Kolkata to Bengaluru when one of the aircraft's engines shut down. Both the aeroplanes manage to land safely.

“Engine 2 Stall occurred and Engine2 oil chip detected warning came. Engine2 was shut down as per the checklist and the aircraft landed safely,” DGCA said in a statement.

IndiGo also released a statement about the incident reported on its aircraft flying from Madurai to Mumbai, stating it had a technical issue prior to landing in Mumbai.

“The pilot prioritized the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” IndiGo said.

Officials had said both these Indigo aircraft were running on Pratt and Whitney engines.

IndiGo pilot collapses and dies at boarding gate

Earlier this month, an IndiGo pilot collapsed and died at the boarding gate of Nagpur Airport in India hours before he was about to board an aircraft to fly it to Pune.

The incident took place on Thursday (August 17) and the deceased pilot was identified as 40-year-old Captain Manoj Subramanyam.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body said the pilot was well-rested prior to the flight despite having operated on two sectors on Wednesday (August 16).

“The pilot had on Wednesday (Aug 16) operated two sectors - Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur - early morning, between 3 am and 7 am. Thereafter he had 27 hours of rest and was scheduled to operate four sectors on Thursday with departure at 1 pm. Departure from Nagpur was to be his first sector of the day," a senior DGCA official was quoted as saying by Times of India newspaper.

After the incident, IndiGo released a statement and paid condolences to the family of the deceased.

“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

(With inputs from agencies)

