Watch | New York's Times Square, subways and streets flood after 127-year-old water main breaks

The busiest station of New York City, Manhattan’s Times Square-42nd Street subway station, was flooded early on Tuesday (August 29) morning along with other streets and subways due to a water main break.



A 127-year-old water main broke at 3 a.m. EDT (700 GMT) under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue which resulted in flooding of the train tracks on the 1, 2, and 3 lines.

"Three hundred thousand customers approximately use the 1, 2 and 3 line on a regular rush hour morning, so that gives you a sense of how many folks were impacted today," stated MTA New York City Transit president Richard Davey.

1.8 million gallons of water enter system

"To give you a sense of how significant of a water event this was, we believe 1.8 million gallons of water entered our system, and approximately a million were pumped out by our normal pump rooms. I think it took about 90 minutes for that water to be shut off,” he added.



On the 1, 2 and 3 lines, subway service was suspended through most of the morning. However, the service was restored by midday.

"We have some residual delays now as trains get back into position, we get the right headways, but by rush hour tonight, there should be no issues," Davey stated.

No reports of crowding due to disruption

The MTA stated that no reports of crowding surfaced because of hours-long disruption which they believed was a result of the lighter ridership common in late August as public schools remain closed before the fall and many citizens are expected to be out on vacation.

“The good news, if there’s any good news, is that we’re the week before Labor Day, so we should have been able to handle the capacity. I heard of no crowding issues. But, if this were two weeks from now, a Tuesday after Labor Day, we certainly would have been more challenged,” he said.

