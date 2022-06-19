Two encounters in Kashmir Valley, Pakistani terrorist killed

Two encounters are ongoing in the Kashmir Valley. One terrorist has been killed in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. Jammu and Kashmir Police has identified the terrorist as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, a Cordon and Search operation was carried out after security forces got a tip off from an arrested terrorist.

''During search of hideouts, hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress. Killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 2-3 more terrorists along with arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing encounter,'' said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

Security forces had earlier said that that Kupwara police launched an anti-terror operation after disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in Lolab area of Kupwara.

Another operation is underway in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. ''Encounter has started at D.H Pora area of Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow.,'' said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier Police had arrested three Over the Ground Workers of terror outfit AL-Badr in Kralgund area on National Highway. One pistol along with magazines and two hand grenades were recovered from them.

