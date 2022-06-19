ISIS-K claims responsibility for Kabul gurdwara attack, cites retaliation for ‘insulting’ Prophet

ISIS Khorasan has claimed responsibility for the attack on Sikh gurdwara in the capital Kabul city, saying that it was in response for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

The local affiliate of the terror group was seemingly referring to the controversial remarks passed by former members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Prophet that invited widespread condemnation from Gulf and Muslim-majority nations and sparked protests in India and abroad.

In a message posted on its Amaq propaganda site, ISIS said that Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs and the "apostates" who protected them in "an act of support for the Messenger of Allah", reports AFP news agency.

The group said that one of its fighters "penetrated a temple for Hindu and Sikh polytheists in Kabul, after killing its guard, and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".

The attack comes days after the ISKP released a video on its propaganda site warning attack on Hindus and Sikhs. The video featured now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed on a television channel.

It highlighted the attack on a Sikh temple in March 2020, threatening to carry out more such attacks.

In Saturday’s attack, a Sikh person and a soldier from the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate Army were killed.

A spokesperson for the Taliban’s interior ministry said the terrorists had attempted to target the gurdwara with an explosives-laden vehicle, but it was thwarted before it could reach the shrine.

