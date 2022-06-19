India grants e-visas to Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan in wake of Kabul gurudwara attack: Report

Following the targeted attack on Sikh Gurudwara in the capital Kabul city, the Indian government has granted e-visas to more than 100 Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan on priority basis, according to reports.

The decision was taken on Saturday late at night after the attack on Karte Parwan Gurdwara by the Islamic State terrorist group.

Two persons were killed and seven injured in the Saturday attack in the Bagh-e-Bala neighbourhood. The attack could have turned out to be a bigger tragedy if it were not for the security forces who successfully stopped an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the shrine in the war-torn country.

At least 30 people were inside the gurdwara when it was attacked early in the morning

Among the dead include a Sikh man in the gurdwara and a soldier from the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate Army in the crossfire.

The three attackers were later killed by the Taliban forces, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

Assailants belonging to ISIS Khorasan claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

"First the gunmen threw a hand grenade which caused a fire near the gate of the gurdwara," the Associated Press quoted the Interior Ministry spokesman as saying.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "barbaric" terrorist attack and said he was praying for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

"Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees," he tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the gurdwara and said the government was closely monitoring the situation following the incident.