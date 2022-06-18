Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul under terror attack; casualties feared

Assailants affiliated with ISIS Khursan were said to have infiltrated Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul on Saturday morning, according to reports.

Afghanistan-origin Gurnam Singh, president of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, called Sikhs in the national capital to inform them of the attack, according to Sikhs in the capital.

Alarming news from #Kabul armed militants likely from #ISIS as per Gurnam Singh the president of Gurdwara,have entered Karte Parwan Gurudwara.He is weeping & many of those residing in Gurdwara have been killed as per him .Requesting @narendramodi ji & @MEAIndia for SOS assistance pic.twitter.com/5iEtCLMTwH — Puneet Singh Chandhok (@PSCINDIAN) June 18, 2022 ×

The event occurred at 6 a.m. local time, according to Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the BJP. A granthi was walking inside the gurdawara for morning 'parkash' of the Guru Granth Sahib when the tragedy occurred, he said. The first prayer in any gurdwara is 'Parkash.'



