Tuticorin custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe from CB-CID

The Central Bureau of investigation has formally taken over the investigation of Jayaraj-Bennix custodial deaths case from the CB-CID. A team headed by CBI ADSP Vijaykumar Shukla began the probe at the residence of the bereaved family in Sathankulam on Saturday.

The team of CBI officials visited the residence of the late father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix, to speak to their family members. They questioned Jayaraj’s wife Selvarani and also their daughters in connection with the incident.

The High Court which has taken suo motu cognizance of the crime has been at the forefront of ensuring that the probe is expedited and justice is delivered. Be it with regards filing of murder charges or the arrest of Policemen that court has overseen important development in the case. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had earlier appreciated the CB-CID police for their quick investigation and searches.

The breakthrough in the case came when a woman constable of the Sathankulam Police Station who, despite facing intimidation from her male colleagues(as per the magistrate’s report), informed the Judicial Magistrate regarding the torture that took place in the station and the evidence connecting the same.

As on Thursday, the CB-CID, which handled the case, as per the court’s orders had arrested 10 police personnel from the Sathankulam police station, where the alleged custodial torture had taken place.

During the recent hearing of the case on Thursday, the Court instructed either the CBI or the CB-CID to proceed with the formalities, file a plea to conduct custodial interrogation of the arrested police personnel within 15 days of their being arrested.

The Court also ordered the CBI and CB-CID to file their respective status reports in a sealed cover before the next hearing, which is scheduled for 28th July.