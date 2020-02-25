Trump brings up religious freedom issue with PM Modi, sidesteps CAA

President Trump during his final press conference with reporters on Tuesday evening said he spoke to PM Modi on religious freedom while steering clear of the Citizenship (Amendement) Act(CAA) issue.

"We did talk about religious freedom. I will say that the Prime Minister was incredible and he told me that he wants people to have religious freedom. He told me that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom. If we look back and look at what's going relative to other places...They have really worked hard on religious freedom," Trump said.

When asked about protests over CAA in Delhi, the US president said: "As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn't discuss that with him. That's up to India."

The US president said he would not like to discuss the issue while adding, "hopefully they are going to make the right decision for their people. That's really up to India."

The US president once again repeated his offer to mediate on Kashmir saying, "We talked a lot about Pakistan with PM Modi. It's no question, it's a problem, but it's a problem they have, they're working on it."

"I'll do whatever I have to do if I can do that because my relationship with both gentlemen is so good."

"We're seeing what we can do about it, anything I can do to mediate, anything I can do to help, I would do. They're working on Kashmir."

"There are two sides to every story but they've been working on that very hard," the US president added.