We want countries to be happy and healthy, says Trump on coronavirus outbreak

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Feb 25, 2020, 03.44 PM(IST)

File photo: US President Donald Trump Photograph:( Reuters )

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he wants 'countries to be healthy and happy' while referring to the coronavirus. He was speaking at CEO meet in New Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, he tweeted that the coronavirus is "very much under control" in the United States.

"The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries," Trump, who is on a state visit to India, posted on Twitter.

While addressing business leaders in New Delhi he said that China is working very hard, I have spoken to President Xi. It looks like China is getting it under control.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a business roundtable meeting at Roosevelt House in New Delhi

File Photo: US President Donald Trump.

