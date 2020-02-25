We want countries to be happy and healthy, says Trump on coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he wants 'countries to be healthy and happy' while referring to the coronavirus. He was speaking at CEO meet in New Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, he tweeted that the coronavirus is "very much under control" in the United States.

"The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries," Trump, who is on a state visit to India, posted on Twitter.

While addressing business leaders in New Delhi he said that China is working very hard, I have spoken to President Xi. It looks like China is getting it under control.