Trolled for her Hindu faith, NASA intern finds strong support online 

Inviting applications for new interns, NASA recently shared some images of its former interns on Twitter. The idea seemed to be to showcase the diversity of people serving at the US space agency.

Among the pictures of four interns was one of an Indian American girl, sitting on a desk wearing a sweater sporting NASA logo and with Hindu god sculptures and posters in the background.

What followed was widespread trolling of her faith, with some asking how the US space agency, a scientific organisation, could allow somebody who believes in God. Some comments bordered on Hinduphobia.

Some users criticised the presence of the idols at the workspace of the Indian-origin intern, while others questioned NASA for putting up a stereotypical image of an Indian girl.

But the trolling has now backfired on the pundits, with supporters saying they were completely okay with the fact that the Indian NASA intern had Hindu idols beside her.

One user wrote on Twitter: "All those mocking her : Hijab, polygamy, child marriages, Niqab, prayers on road, etc are supposed to be respected under the concept of 'choice' and 'pluralism' but a Hindu lady practicing her faith has to be ridiculed. Carry on! Your bigotry will make her faith more stronger."

"So many people exposing their casual bigotry & racism.... while dissing on a minority Girl.. all because she's proud of her roots,” said another.

The girl was shown in the picture sitting with a laptop and idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and others in the background, a typical scene from many Indian households.

