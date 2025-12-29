/Tripura student killing: 'We have found no evidence so far to link the incident with racism', says police

The Uttarakhand Police clarified on Monday (December 29) that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the killing of 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, was racially motivated. The authorities emphasised that one of the five suspects arrested in connection with the case is from Manipur. Chakma passed away last week, a few days after he was allegedly attacked with blunt objects and subjected to racist slurs. However, Investigator PD Bhatt said that claims linking the incident to racism have not been substantiated. "At this point, there is no proof to suggest that racism played a role in the attack," Bhatt confirmed.

According to the police, the altercation occurred near a liquor shop where Suraj, one of the accused from Manipur, was celebrating his son’s birthday. Chakma and his brother, Michael, were also at the shop to buy liquor. An argument broke out between the two parties, which quickly escalated into violence, resulting in Chakma’s death.

Michael, Chakma's brother, claimed they were out for groceries on December 9 when a group of drunk individuals started a fight, hurled racist insults, and fatally stabbed Chakma. He was rushed to a hospital but died on December 26.

The police further stated that the sixth suspect, who is currently at large, is from Nepal.