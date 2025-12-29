/Tripura student 'racist' killing: Uttarakhand CM condemns attack, assures justice in call with his father

On Monday (December 29), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached out to the father of Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura, who tragically passed away after being attacked in Dehradun. The attack, which occurred days earlier, reportedly involved racial slurs and the use of blunt objects. The state government released a statement, saying that Dhami expressed his condolences to Tarun Prasad Chakma, Angel's father. Dhami informed the family that five of the six suspects in the case had been arrested. However, the main accused is believed to have fled to Nepal, and efforts are being made to locate him. The government has also offered a reward to help arrest the sixth suspect.

Dhami, who also discussed the matter with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, assured the Chakma family of support and confirmed that strict action would be taken against those responsible. He emphasised that students from all over India and abroad come to Uttarakhand for education, and such incidents are completely unacceptable.

On December 9, Angel Chakma and his younger brother Michael were confronted by a group of intoxicated individuals in the Selakui market. The attackers allegedly hurled racial insults, calling them "Chinese," before assaulting them with knives and brass knuckles. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Angel succumbed to his injuries on December 26. While some sources, including the victim's family, have claimed the attack was racially motivated, police have denied

that racial abuse was involved. Dehradun police reported that one of the suspects is from Manipur, and five individuals, including two juveniles, have been arrested. The police are still searching for Yagyaraj Awasthi, the absconding sixth suspect, who is believed to be in Nepal.