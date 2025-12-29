/India seeks extradition of key fugitive in 2006 Lonavala murder

Indian authorities are pursuing the extradition of Hussain Mohammed Shattaf, the prime accused in the 2006 murder of retired Merchant Navy captain Manmohan Singh Virdi, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Captain Virdi was found dead at his bungalow in Lonavala, Maharashtra, on 14 May 2006. The case was registered as FIR No. 46/2006 at Lonavala City Police Station, with the Pune Rural police filing charges against Shattaf, his wife Waheeda Hussain Shattaf, and another individual, Zaanish Khan. Prosecutors alleged that Shattaf conspired in the killing, with his wife developing a friendship with the victim to facilitate the crime. India sent an extradition request recently.

Shattaf, who fled India and according to details from Interpol red corner notice, is believed to be living in the UAE. The Bombay High Court initially discharged him and his wife, but India's Supreme Court later overturned that decision in a landmark ruling, reinstating proceedings against them. The victim's brother, Manjit Singh Virdi had previously sought help from the authorities to secure Shattaf's return. In recent developments, Maharashtra Police requested Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Shattaf for provisional arrest.

India and the UAE maintain a robust extradition framework under a treaty signed in October 1999 in New Delhi. The agreement obligates both nations to extradite individuals accused or convicted of extraditable offences, those punishable by at least one year in prison in both countries, based on the principle of dual criminality. It covers serious crimes including murder and provides for mutual legal assistance.

India has extradition treaties with 48 countries, including the UAE, and arrangements with 12 others. In recent years, cooperation with the UAE has yielded results, with several fugitives returned. Government data indicate that over the past five years, India has sent numerous extradition requests globally, securing successful extraditions or deportations in a growing number of cases, including from the UAE.