New Delhi, India

Four police officers faced action, whereas seven people were arrested over the breach of premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, said the police on Tuesday (Dec. 3).

Advertisment

Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was 'closed' and asked to report to the police headquarters over alleged negligence while performing duty, said SP of West Tripura Kiran Kumar K as per news agency PTI reports.

"A suo moto case was registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station over the incident. Seven persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

Police launched a probe into the incident and said that the required steps would be taken as per the law, Kumar added.

Advertisment

Also read: India condemns breach of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala

Security beefed up at Bangladesh High Commission

After the incident, security was beefed up around the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, according to officials.

Advertisment

"The security has been increased, and extra police personnel have been deployed all around the commission. We are also ensuring no gathering takes place around its premises," a senior police officer said.

This comes after thousands of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladesh mission in Agartala on Monday (Dec. 2), protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on minorities in that country.

More than 50 protesters entered the premises of the mission, triggering concerns among those present at the complex.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, was arrested on November 25 on charges of sedition.

Das was charged for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. Two days after his arrest, a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of the guru in the Chattogram Court Building.

(With inputs from agencies)