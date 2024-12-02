New Delhi

The Indian foreign ministry on Monday (Dec. 2) condemned the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital city of Agartala, calling the incident "deeply regrettable."

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.

"Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," the statement added.

What happened in Agartala?

Citing media reports, a report by the news agency PTI said that earlier on Monday, thousands of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on minorities in that country.

More than 50 protesters entered the premises of the mission, triggering concerns among those present at the complex.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, was arrested on November 25 on charges of sedition.

Das was charged for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. Two days after his arrest, a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of the guru in the Chattogram Court Building.

India expresses concern over rise of extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh

Last Friday (November 29), India expressed concern over the rise of extremist rhetoric, and increasing incidents of violence and provocation in Bangladesh.

The foreign ministry said that New Delhi had consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities (in Bangladesh) with Dhaka.

The relations between India and Bangladesh have been under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the prime minister's post in August.

(With inputs from agencies)