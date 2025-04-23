Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed at least 27 people. This announcement comes as many tourists were trying to leave popular spots in J&K and return to their homes. The airline also noted that all their other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule. Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 in these sectors.

Advertisment

Here are the details of the two flights:

Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM (IST)

Srinagar to Mumbai – 12:00 noon (IST)

Apart from Air India, IndiGo also announced that they have extended waivers on rescheduling or cancellation. They are also operating two special flights on April 23.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack: Juice seller mistaken for a namesake, survives attack

Advertisment

DGCA issues advisories to airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to airlines on April 23 regarding “connectivity from Srinagar to other cities in the country”.

“In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the DGCA said.

Advertisment

Also read: Asim Munir, an inspiration for terrorists: Pahalgam attack came exactly a week after Pakistan Army chief said 'Kashmir is our jugular vein'

“The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” it added.

Also read: 'Only grief and unbearable weight': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Complete shutdown to protest Pahalgam killings

In the wake of the deadly attacks, several organisations, including the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have called for a complete shutdown in Jammu on Wednesday. The bandh call was also given by the Transporters' Association, Jammu Bar Association and the Congress party.

#JammuAndKashmir: A collective call for a bandh has been issued in strong condemnation of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack. Visuals from Pulwama pic.twitter.com/aFPl4xgDjc — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 23, 2025

Also read: Pahalgam attack: Did PM Modi strategically avoid Pakistan airspace during return trip from Jeddah?