As the terror attack shook the scenic tourist attraction of J&K's Pahalgam, killing at least 27, a list with names of victims was being circulated. But fate had written a different story for Maharashtra's Santosh Laxman Jagdale, who had a mention in the said list.

"I am Santosh Laxman Jagdale. My namesake, Santosh Eknath Jagdale, also from Maharashtra, was killed in the attack," the 49-year-old juice seller told news agency PTI.

The news of the attack spread like wildfire; rage, fear, and sadness gripped the country. Well-wishers couldn't help but check on Jagdale, he says his phone wouldn't stop buzzing.

He said, "I have been getting calls from my village people, kin and friends, asking about my well-being."

He, along with his wife and friends, was at the tourist location. "We left the spot of the attack an hour before the firing began, unaware that the decision to return to Pahalgam would save our lives."

They were travelling by car, and as they reached their hotel, they got the news of what unfolded at the very location they were visiting. Luck or fate, the four are safe and are looking forward to returning home.

"I am now waiting to catch the first flight home from Srinagar," he said, while adding, "I haven't been able to get flight tickets so far," he added.

Pahalgam terror attack:

Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed a deadly attack on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22) that claimed at least 27 lives. It was while enjoying the breezy weather and exploring the lush green meadows of Baisaran that armed men held tourists at gunpoint and shot at close range.

The attack is said to have been orchestrated and planned by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to sources, Lashkar commander Adil Gouri, who went to Pakistan from India in 2018, was instrumental in planning this attack. It is learnt that he recently infiltrated back into the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was one of the terrorists who killed the tourists in Baisaran meadow.