/Toxic smog continues to blanket Delhi, AQI misses ‘severe’ mark by 1 point

Delhi woke up to another morning of thick, toxic smog, with air quality showing no significant improvement on Friday (Nov 14). The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 399, one point below the “severe” category after three consecutive days of AQI above the 400 mark. Out of 38 monitoring stations, the Delhi Technological University (DTU) station recorded the best air quality with an AQI of 270 at 7 am, according to the real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A total of 25 monitoring stations in the city recorded “severe” air quality, while 11 observed “very poor” AQI.

Wazirpur and Chandni Chowk were among the worst-polluted areas with AQI of 447 and 445, respectively. Meteorologists have attributed the bad air quality in Delhi to low wind speeds and unfavourable atmospheric conditions that have trapped pollutants close to the land.

Neighbouring regions around Delhi, including Gurugram and Faridabad also recorded an AQI in the “poor” category. While AQI remained in the “very poor category” in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida on Friday (Nov 14).

According to data from the Decision Support System (DSS), stubble burning has remained one of the significant contributors to air pollution in Delhi by increasing the PM2.5 concentration in the city. The city recorded its highest PM2.5 level on November 12, recording 22.4 per cent. However, on Thursday (Nov 13), the levels in the national capital dropped to 12 per cent.

GRAP-3 restrictions in place

Delhi authorities on Tuesday (Nov 11) imposed Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the AQI dropped to “very poor”. Under the restrictions, construction and industrial activities are banned, along with restrictions on vehicular emissions.

SC urges lawyers to attend hearings virtually

A day earlier, on Thursday (Nov 13), the Supreme Court expressed concerns over the rising air pollution in the national capital, calling the situation “very, very serious”.

“Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution... this will cause permanent damage,” Justice Narasimha said during a hearing.