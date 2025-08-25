/Towards Mission Sudarshan Chakra: Why India’s successful test of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System matters

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully held the flight test of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS). The test took place on Saturday (Aug 23), off the Odisha coast. This marks a crucial step towards India’s ambitious Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a comprehensive indigenous air defence shield. The hope is to create a shield similar to Israel’s Iron Dome by 2035. India even aims to expand the scope of Sudarshan Chakra beyond Iron Dome, envisioning it for a subcontinent-level theatre with both defensive and offensive capabilities.

IADWS would be perhaps India’s most ambitious defence mission with far-reaching consequences

IADWS is aimed at integrating different systems to tackle aerial threats like drones, loitering munitions, cruise missiles, and high-speed aircraft. The system will offer surveillance, battle management, and weapon control.

What are the components of India’s air defence system?

What you should know about QRSAM, VSHORADS and DEW

QRSAM, VSHORADS, and DEW are the core components of IADWS. QRSAM, or Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, is a short-range system with a range of 25 to 30 kilometres, which can target aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and glide bombs. It is capable of engaging multiple threats simultaneously.

VSHORADS, which stands for Very Short-Range Air Defence System, is a man-portable system with a range of up to 6 kilometres. It has an uncooled imaging infrared seeker and is designed to target aircraft, drones, and helicopters.

DEW, or Directed Energy Weapon, is a laser-based weapon system with unlimited firing capacity. Capable of disabling drone electronics at close range, DEW is a cost-effective option for tackling multiple threats.

The IADWS system is managed by a centralised command and control centre developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), which coordinates missile systems, radars, and communication networks.

Proudly Indian: IADWS is an indigenous defence system

According to reports, all technologies used in IADWS have been developed in India, another feather in the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. The IADWS system integrates with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and the Indian Army’s Akashteer battlefield management network, aiming to be a comprehensive defence and offence system against enemy targets.

How IADWS was tested

During the Saturday test, IADWS successfully destroyed three aerial targets simultaneously: two high-speed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and one multicopter.

IADWS demonstrated flawless coordination among its missile, laser, and detection subsystems during the test.

IADWS is designed to tackle nuclear and hypersonic weapons threats too

As mentioned, IADWS aims to be more expansive than Israel’s Iron Dome. Designed to be scalable and versatile, it intends to build a robust, large-scale defence against nuclear, hypersonic, and drone-based threats.

IADWS can eventually be adapted to protect both military and civilian infrastructure of India.

A strategic asset for India: precision and reliability like Sudarshan Chakra

The strategic value of IADWS lies in its precision and reliability, inspired by the mythical Sudarshan Chakra, the all-destroying discus weapon of Lord Vishnu.

It has drawn lessons from Indian defence forces’ experience during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, where India successfully countered drone and missile attacks from the neighbouring country.

The IADWS is only the beginning. Mission Sudarshan Chakra is much bigger

IADWS could be a part of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, but not the complete system, which is far more ambitious.

The broader Sudarshan Chakra mission aims to create a nationwide, integrated defence shield by 2035.

Sudarshan Chakra will incorporate defensive and offensive capabilities across air, land, sea, cybersecurity, and surveillance.

This means Sudarshan Chakra will cover a larger territory to address more complex threats.

Rakshak-Suraksha Kavach is India’s other defence system

At Aero India 2025, DRDO also showcased Rakshak-Suraksha Kavach, another indigenous multi-layered defence system.

Still in the design stage, Rakshak Kavach features similar technologies, including QRSAM, VSHORADS, and DEW.

It may serve as a complementary or parallel system under the Sudarshan Chakra initiative.

