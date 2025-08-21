LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From BrahMos to Agni-V: Meet top 7 most powerful missiles of Indian Armed Forces

From BrahMos to Agni-V: Meet top 7 most powerful missiles of Indian Armed Forces

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 18:11 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 18:11 IST

Based on spanning strategic deterrence, speed, range, tactical precision, and cutting-edge technology, these are the top 7 missiles of the Indian Armed Forces that can hit and destroy the enemy in a while with precision.

7. Prahaar
1 / 7
(Photograph: X/@NarrativeNest)

7. Prahaar

It is a surface-to-surface, tactical ballistic missile with a short range of 150 km, can achieve speeds more than Mach 2 and is mounted on a high-mobility launcher capable of carrying six missiles ready for rapid deployment and firing.

6. Akash
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/@Jhunjhunuwala)

6. Akash

Developed by DRDO, it is a medium-range surface-to-air missile with having range of up to 30 km is capable of defending against a variety of aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and UAVs. It is also an indigenous air-defence system which acts as the backbone for the Army and Air Force and has the ability to hit multiple targets at once.

5. Prithvi series
3 / 7
(Photograph: X/@prasarbharati)

5. Prithvi series

With a quick reaction option and battlefield use for the armed forces, the Prithvi series, is the first indigenously developed subsonic missile system of India. Its range lies from 150 km to 350 km in the form of Prithvi-I, Prithvi-II and Prithvi-III.

4. BrahMos
4 / 7

4. BrahMos

It is a supersonic cruise missile which was developed in collaboration with Russia. With a range of 300 km, it is also capable of being launched from land, sea, or air platforms and attaining the speed Mach 2.8 to Mach 3.

3. Shaurya
5 / 7
(Photograph: X/@Tabbys_Str)

3. Shaurya

It is a hypersonic missile which has a range of 700-800 km and can attain a speed up to Mach 7. Shaurya is a canister-launched surface-to-surface missile with a strong deterrent capability and advanced manoeuvrability.

2. Agni-IV
6 / 7
(Photograph: X/@Mithilesh_4u)

2. Agni-IV

Equipped with MIRV capabilities, Agni-IV can strike multiple targets covering 4000km with a speed of Mach 4 independently and is also capable of carrying nuclear payloads.

1. Agni-V
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Agni-V

With a range of 5,000+ km and a speed of Mach 5, an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with MIRV capabilities and Nuclear-capable, can hit targets in most parts of Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Trending Photo

From BrahMos to Agni-V: Meet top 7 most powerful missiles of Indian Armed Forces
7

From BrahMos to Agni-V: Meet top 7 most powerful missiles of Indian Armed Forces

How AI will turn humans into cyborgs?
7

How AI will turn humans into cyborgs?

Here are top 6 players to play most matches as captain in Asia Cup
6

Here are top 6 players to play most matches as captain in Asia Cup

Astrophysicists propose mission to send a paperclip-sized probe to a black hole, here’s why it matters..
7

Astrophysicists propose mission to send a paperclip-sized probe to a black hole, here’s why it matters..

Why no country has ever shot down a B-2 Bomber
7

Why no country has ever shot down a B-2 Bomber