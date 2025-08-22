/After Operation Sindoor, India keen to acquire more Rampage missiles from Israel

The Indian Air Force is in the process of acquiring a large number of Rampage air to ground missiles from Israel after they proved extremely helpful in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahlagam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 innocent people.

A High Speed low Drag-Mark 2 missile, Rampage is already integrated with the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar and MiG-29 fighter aircraft fleet of the Indian Air Force.

News agency ANI, citing defence sources said, the Indian Air Force is in the process of acquiring these missiles in large numbers under the fast track procedures. They are likely to be delivered very soon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During Operation Sindoor the Rampage missiles were used to strike terrorist headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke and Bahawalpur in Punjab province of Pakistan, said the sources. These missiles had an extremely high striking accuracy.

India first acquired the high-speed air-to-ground missile in 2020-21, during the Galwan clashes with China. And now after its extremely successful use during clashes with Pakistan, the Indian Air Force is looking at ways of integrating it with other fighter aircraft fleet.

This integration with Su-30 MKI, Jaguar and MiG-29 fighter aircraft allows for the firing of multiple long-range air-to-ground missiles, including the BrahMos supersonic missiles with a strike range of over 400 kilometres.

Furthermore, the IAF is considering the possibility of producing the Rampage missiles under the Make in India program, potentially leading to their large-scale induction.

Sudarshan Chakra system

Meanwhile, India is planning a homegrown missile dome and jet engines to transform the country into a global defence export giant.

The new defence system called ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’—named after Lord Krishna’s celestial spinning disc—is a comprehensive missile defence system that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised would create an impenetrable dome over India by 2035.