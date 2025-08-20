LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile: What you need to know

India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile: What you need to know

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 21:43 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 21:48 IST

India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 ballistic missile today, marking a major step in its strategic defence capabilities. With a range of over 5,000 km, precision targeting, and multi-target technology, the missile strengthens India’s nuclear deterrence.

Agni 5 test a milestone for India
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Agni 5 test a milestone for India

Today, India has successfully test-fired Agni 5, an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Defence Research and Development Organisation said the launch proved the missile’s range, accuracy, and reliability, giving India’s strategic boost.

What is Agni 5
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What is Agni 5

Agni 5 is an intercontinental ballistic missile with a strike range of more than 5,000 kilometres. It is nuclear capable with high accuracy, strengthening India’s deterrence posture.

Missile was launched from a mobile launcher in Odisha
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Missile was launched from a mobile launcher in Odisha

The missile was launched from a mobile launcher in Odisha and struck its target in the Bay of Bengal. The 20 minute flight under varied conditions confirmed its robustness, as per the DRDO reports.

Indigenous multi target capability
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Indigenous multi target capability

The missile is built to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, allowing one missile to strike several targets. This shows India’s growing mastery over advanced missile technology.

Why Agni 5 matters strategically
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Why Agni 5 matters strategically

With its long reach, the missile extends India’s coverage. Defence analysts call it will strengthens India’s strike capability.

Advanced technology onboard
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Advanced technology onboard

Agni 5 uses upgraded rocket motors, advanced navigation and a stealthy design to cut detection chances. It can also carry multiple independently targetable missiles, meaning one missile could strike several different targets.

India’s growing missile arsenal
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

India’s growing missile arsenal

Agni 5 joins missiles like Agni 4 and Prithvi in India’s missile arsenal. Defence analysts say regular testing and upgrades show India’s drive to keep its deterrent credible and modern.

Trending Photo

India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile: What you need to know
7

India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile: What you need to know

5 strongest nuclear deterrents and how they prevent wars
6

5 strongest nuclear deterrents and how they prevent wars

From Bengal Files to Padmaavat, how these 14 films polarised politics and public opinion, caused uproar: India's era of divisive cinema in pics
14

From Bengal Files to Padmaavat, how these 14 films polarised politics and public opinion, caused uproar: India's era of divisive cinema in pics

Are Mumbai’s flyovers and metros built to withstand extreme rains?
6

Are Mumbai’s flyovers and metros built to withstand extreme rains?

Top 7 Weakest Currencies in the World 2025 – From Lebanon to Uzbekistan
7

Top 7 Weakest Currencies in the World 2025 – From Lebanon to Uzbekistan