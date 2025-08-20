/India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile: What you need to know

India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 ballistic missile today, marking a major step in its strategic defence capabilities. With a range of over 5,000 km, precision targeting, and multi-target technology, the missile strengthens India’s nuclear deterrence.
Today, India has successfully test-fired Agni 5, an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Defence Research and Development Organisation said the launch proved the missile’s range, accuracy, and reliability, giving India’s strategic boost.
The missile was launched from a mobile launcher in Odisha and struck its target in the Bay of Bengal. The 20 minute flight under varied conditions confirmed its robustness, as per the DRDO reports.
The missile is built to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, allowing one missile to strike several targets. This shows India’s growing mastery over advanced missile technology.
Agni 5 uses upgraded rocket motors, advanced navigation and a stealthy design to cut detection chances.
Agni 5 joins missiles like Agni 4 and Prithvi in India’s missile arsenal. Defence analysts say regular testing and upgrades show India’s drive to keep its deterrent credible and modern.