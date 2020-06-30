To contain China, India needs a comprehensive strategy

The ban imposed on 59 Chinese apps, by the Indian government, is part of a series of sustained responses to build an effective counter to China's provocations.

To contain China, India will have to deploy all three potential retaliatory moves - military, economic and diplomatic.

The boycott of Chinses products has already started in the form of a public campaign. To impose a total boycott, India needs compelling domestic alternatives on price, scale and quality.

India has also amended rules for foreign direct investment (FDI). New Delhi can take it up a notch by placing thresholds on the inflow of Chinese cash.



According to experts, India could consider slapping higher tariffs on Chinese goods. A blanket tariff policy would be hard to execute, but specific sectors or products can definitely be targetted.

India must also consider not withdrawing the travel advisory against China that was issued amid the coronavirus crisis. This would impact Beijing's tourism sector. Similarly, Indian students studying in China could be asked to return.

As part of the military measures, India could invite Australia for the Malabar Naval Exercise. So far, India, the United States and Japan participate in this yearly event and allowing Australia would strengthen the QUAD.



India could follow this up with a comprehensive maritime response to China’s border aggression. For that, Indian Naval forces could conduct drills around the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

China has been trying to increase its presence in the Indian ocean. Andaman and Nicobar islands allow India to project its military power something that China clearly sees as a threat.

To counter China, India needs to formulate a comprehensive strategy with a combination of military, diplomatic and economic measures.