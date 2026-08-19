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Three killed, several injured as truck's CNG cylinder explodes at Delhi fuel pump

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 18:15 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 18:21 IST
Three killed, several injured as truck's CNG cylinder explodes at Delhi fuel pump

Image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A truck's CNG cylinder exploded while being filled at a Tikri Kalan fuel pump in Delhi, killing three people—including the station operator—and injuring several others.

At least three people were killed and several others injured after a CNG cylinder of a truck exploded at a fuel station in Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday (Aug 19) while it was being filled.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3.37 pm, PTI news agency reported, citing officials. Fire service personnel reached the spot and took precautionary measures to bring the situation under control.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the person who was filling CNG into the truck's cylinder was killed in the explosion and died on the spot.

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Several injured people were taken to hospital for treatment. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to three.

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Further details awaited.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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