/Three killed, several injured as truck's CNG cylinder explodes at Delhi fuel pump

At least three people were killed and several others injured after a CNG cylinder of a truck exploded at a fuel station in Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday (Aug 19) while it was being filled.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3.37 pm, PTI news agency reported, citing officials. Fire service personnel reached the spot and took precautionary measures to bring the situation under control.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the person who was filling CNG into the truck's cylinder was killed in the explosion and died on the spot.

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Several injured people were taken to hospital for treatment. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to three.