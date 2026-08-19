/NTA overhaul after paper leak: 600 experts out, four-tier paper checking, and CISF security

The Union government on Tuesday announced a major overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and revamped its examination team by removing 600 experts and deciding to onboard new experts to enhance transparency and accountability. Besides, a four-tier paper checking system will be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers.

In another staffing measure, around 20-25 officials will be inducted in the next two to three weeks.

NTA offices will be shifted to the new premises at Minto Road on a war footing, where security will be reinforced with CISF teams.

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After recent lapses in the UGC-NET papers and the NEET-UG medical exam paper leak earlier, the Education Ministry has been in an overdrive to set things in order at NTA.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi chaired a review meeting on Monday and directed the NTA to strengthen examination security and paper scrutiny.

Joshi directed the NTA to conduct a thorough audit of all its examination processes and submit a corrective-action report within 30 days, following errors in the UGC-NET June 2026 question papers that led to re-examinations in three subjects.

The ministry said on Tuesday evening that Joshi had directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh apprised the ministry of actions taken by the Agency, which is responsible for several examinations in the country.

“A revamp of the examination team was undertaken with 600 experts being removed and new experts being onboarded,” the ministry said.

A four-tier question paper checking system will also be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers, it added.

Besides, 20-25 officials will be inducted in the next two to three weeks, while a further induction plan was also reviewed.

The NTA offices will be shifted to new premises on a war footing where security will be reinforced with CISF teams, the ministry added.

The NTA conducts major entrance and eligibility examinations, including JEE (Main), NEET (UG), CUET (UG), and UGC-NET.