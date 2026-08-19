Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir should be addressed by the Centre and not by Washington, making it clear that he would not raise any grievances during his meeting with US Ambassador Sergio Gore.

Gore is on his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir and is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his stay in Srinagar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ahead of the meeting, Omar said he would discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as developments in the wider region with the US ambassador. However, he ruled out complaining to him or seeking solutions to the region’s issues from the United States.

The Chief Minister described the meeting as an opportunity to resume dialogue after a long gap and said he was looking forward to the interaction.

“I would like to hear more from him, but he is also coming to listen. Let’s see what kind of conversation takes place,” Omar said.