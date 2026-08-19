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J&K issues should be resolved by Centre, not Washington: Omar Abdullah

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:45 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 13:05 IST
J&K issues should be resolved by Centre, not Washington: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspects a parade during 80th Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium, in Srinagar Photograph: (ANI)

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Ahead of his meeting with US Ambassador Sergio Gore, Omar Abdullah said that while he is open to discussing Jammu and Kashmir and wider regional developments. However, he insisted that he did not intend to seek US intervention in the region's political issues.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir should be addressed by the Centre and not by Washington, making it clear that he would not raise any grievances during his meeting with US Ambassador Sergio Gore.

Gore is on his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir and is scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his stay in Srinagar.

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Ahead of the meeting, Omar said he would discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as developments in the wider region with the US ambassador. However, he ruled out complaining to him or seeking solutions to the region’s issues from the United States.

The Chief Minister described the meeting as an opportunity to resume dialogue after a long gap and said he was looking forward to the interaction.

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“I would like to hear more from him, but he is also coming to listen. Let’s see what kind of conversation takes place,” Omar said.

His remarks underline his position that matters relating to Jammu and Kashmir should be dealt with within the appropriate channels in India, even as he remains open to engaging with foreign diplomats on broader regional developments.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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