/Census 2027: Self-enumeration begins in snow-bound J&K, entire Ladakh

To ensure that residents of snow-bound and difficult-to-access areas are covered in the Census 2027 exercise before the onset of winter, the self-enumeration phase began on Monday in designated areas of Jammu and Kashmir and across the Union Territory of Ladakh. The exercise has been scheduled separately for these regions because harsh winter conditions and snowfall can cut off several remote areas, making conventional door-to-door enumeration difficult during the regular census schedule.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, Director Census Operations for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Amit Sharma said self-enumeration in the snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir will remain open from August 17 to August 31. “Out of 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, 16 have been partially declared as snow-bound areas. We will begin self-enumeration in these areas from August 17 to August 31,” Sharma said.

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He said the entire Ladakh region has been declared snow-bound, and the self-enumeration exercise will consequently cover the whole of the Union Territory.

Under the exercise, residents will be able to submit their household and individual details through the Census self-enumeration portal during the designated window. The online process will be followed by physical verification and population enumeration by government-appointed enumerators.

Sharma also clarified that the self-enumeration portal has geo-fencing restrictions, meaning residents must be physically present in the designated snow-bound areas while submitting their details.

“If a resident of Gurez is currently living in Srinagar or Jammu, he cannot access the census website to submit details from these capitals. He has to be present in Gurez to file the information because the application for self-enumeration has geo-reference restrictions,” he said. Following the self-enumeration phase, enumerators and supervisors will undertake physical visits to households from September 1 to September 30 to record population details in the designated areas.

Population enumeration in the remaining parts of the country, including the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, will be conducted later under the national Census 2027 schedule, with the exercise slated for February 2027.

Self-enumeration will be available to residents of 1,115 villages and three municipalities falling under the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Doda has the highest number of such villages and municipalities at 305, followed by Kishtwar with 158, Baramulla 93, Ramban 88, Udhampur 79, Kulgam 66, Anantnag 55, Kupwara and Reasi 49 each, Kathua 48, Pulwama and Shopian 32 each, Bandipora 28, Poonch 24, Ganderbal 7, and Budgam 5.