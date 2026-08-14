/Caste to digital literacy: What are the questions Census officials will ask households during Census 2027?

The Centre on Friday notified a set of 40 questions that households will be asked by officials during Census 2027. The notification, issued by Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan under the Census Act, 1948, lays down the information to be collected related to caste, religion, education, employment, migration, family and other demographic parameters among others.

Details on religion sex, date of birth, age, marital status, age at marriage, spouse's name and nationality will also be collected from each household.

This is for the first time since Independence that Census 2027 will undertake comprehensive caste enumeration. Earlier the exercise included the systematic enumeration of only Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) while caste enumeration for other communities was not part of the post-Independence Census. The decision to include caste enumeration in Census 2027 was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) in April 30, 2025.

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Other details to be furnished during the Census would be about parents, disability, mother tongue and other languages known. Literacy and digital literacy status, attendance at educational institutions, highest educational qualification and stream or discipline will also be sought.

The questionnaire contains a detailed set of employment-related questions, including whether a person worked during the last year, category of economic activity, occupation, nature of industry, trade or service, class of worker and non-economic activity. It will also ask whether a person is seeking or available for work and about travel to the place of work.

The notification comes as preparations for Census 2027 are underway. The Census is being conducted in two phases, with the first phase covering House Listing and Housing Census, followed by Population Enumeration, during which comprehensive demographic, socio-economic and caste-related information will be collected.