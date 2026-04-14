/Tamil Nadu Polls: BJP manifesto promises free LPG, Rs.2000 for women

On the occasion of 'Puthandu' (Tamil New Year's Day) on Tuesday (April 14th), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is part of the Opposition AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, unveiled its manifesto for the April 23rdpolls. A monthly assistance of Rs.2,000 for all women heads of households, a one-time sum of Rs.10,000 for every household, and three free-of-cost LPG cylinders every year for festive occasions, waiver of education loans for those unable to repay due to unemployment, are among the major welfare measures announced by the saffron party.

Unveiling the manifesto in Chennai, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that Tamil Nadu is the cradle of one of the oldest civilisations. Attacking the ruling DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu, Nadda alleged that the state had gone from a cultural capital into a crime capital. The Tamil state did not fail, it is the DMK that made it fail on all fronts. In the whole state, there is resentment against DMK, dynastic family rule, crime and corruption. The people will expose this unholy alliance of the DMK, he said.

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Targeting DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin over dynastic politics, Nadda said "Stalin has occupied the top post, while Stalin's son Udhayanidhi is the heir, Stalin's sister Kanimozhi is the partner, and Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan is the manager. This is how this party works, it is a family rule. DMK has betrayed faith of women, youth, farmers, marginalised sections of society. "Over the past five years, they only saw to it that they can pocket as much money as possible. According to me, DMK is the Dynasty Money Kickbacks party. Stalin is not only corrupt, he is the protector of the corrupt," Nadda said.

On the religious front, the manifesto mentioned that the BJP would ensure that the tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram hilltop temple in Madurai is resumed and protected through the years. It was also said that the Tamil deity Murugan's legacy would be honoured by declaring 'Thaipoosam' as the state festival, celebrating its enduring spiritual and cultural significance.

Further, to counter the spread of narcotics and related crimes, the BJP promised to create a Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department with a specialised anti-narcotics task force, a Narcotics Intelligence Wing to monitor seaborne smuggling, to create a ganja-free state, capital punishment for repeat offenders and cartels.



