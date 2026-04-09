/'We support 33% women's reservation; do it without punishing Southern states': MK Stalin to BJP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin continues his attacks against the Centre-ruling Narendra Modi Government, by raising questions over the proposed delimitation process, which involves redrawing Lok Sabha constituencies to align with population changes.

"The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is systematically eroding the very foundations of Parliament. What should be a vibrant forum for debate and accountability is being reduced to a hollow ritual, a stage where members may not even get fair time to speak or represent their people," Stalin said in a social media post questioning the impending delimitation exercise. Stalin's remarks come a week ahead of the ruling BJP's proposed 3-day Parliament session between April 16th and 18th. Stalin questioned why there is a tearing hurry to convene a special session of Parliament right in the middle of five state elections.

This proposal to increase seats is a direct contradiction of their own slogan of 'minimum government, maximum governance'. It will only inflate expenditure, burden taxpayers, and dilute the quality of parliamentary functioning, Stalin mentioned. He also raised objections that this proposed move goes against the spirit of Article 1 of the Constitution, which defines India as a Union of States. Ignoring the voices of states and bypassing meaningful consultation is not democratic - it is unitary overreach that undermines India’s federal and plural character, Stalin said.

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Emphasising what was recently mentioned by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Stalin said, the delimitation exercise will blatantly skew representation and tilt the balance of power in favour of northern states dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, while silencing the voice of South India. This is not a neutral exercise; it is a calculated political restructuring. Northern states stand to gain nearly double the seats, while the South’s share stagnates at around 24%. This is nothing short of penalising states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Telangana for their success in population control, the Karnataka CM had said recently.

Chief Ministers from Opposition-ruled Southern Indian states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have been voicing out against the delimitation exercise, highlighting how it could affect the political representation of their states.

Raising questions on the timing of the delimitation exercise, Stalin asked why such a far-reaching decision is being pushed in the middle of state elections. This appears to be yet another political manoeuvre aimed at shaping electoral narratives, much like earlier attempts to influence women voters ahead of the 2024 Parliament elections, Stalin alleged.

"Let me be unequivocal: we strongly support 33% reservation for women. Our support is absolute. But it must be implemented without increasing seats and without punishing states that acted responsibly. If the intent is genuine, nothing prevents immediate implementation within the existing framework," read Stalin's social media post.

Further, the DMK Chief also mentioned that there is complete opacity on the basis for delimitation, questioning whether it will rely on 1971 figures from a pre–population control era or the 2021 Census? Conflicting signals and vague assurances only deepen suspicion, Stalin added.