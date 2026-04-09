/Bangladesh FM raises Sheikh Hasina's extradition request in meet with EAM Jaishankar, India bats for 'constructive' engagement

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, during his visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday (Apr 8). While Bangladeshi foreign minister raised the issue of extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina, the Indian EAM highlighted New Delhi's intention to “engage constructively” with the new BNP government to strengthen the bilateral ties. Tarique Rahman, son of former PM and late Khaleda Zia became Bangladesh PM after his party BNP secured a landslide victory in the February 12 parliamentary elections.

Ties between India and Bangladesh had deteriorated after Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024 uprising in the country and interim leader Muhammad Yunus' anti-India stance. This meeting marks the highest-level bilateral contact between the two sides since BNP came to power. Last year, as BNP positioned itself as the option who would eventually take up the vaccum created by Hasina's exit and Awami league's downfall, India readjusted to new realities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a ‘get well soon’ message to then ailing Khaleda Zia. A few months later, Jaishankar visited the Dhaka funeral of Tarique Rahman’s mother Zia, and met the now PM of Bangladesh. It sent message of New Delhi’s willingness to build cordial ties with the future government. Later, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and foreign secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Dhaka for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony.

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What more Bangladesh said on the meeting between the FMs?

In its readout after the meeting between its Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, Bangladesh mentioned that the issue of extradition of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was raised. It also said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman ‘s BNP government’s foreign policy approach is based in accordance with the principle of "Bangladesh First" and on the basis of mutual trust, respect, and reciprocal benefit. According to the Bangladesh foreign ministry’s statement, the delegation “reiterated its request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and her Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to Bangladesh.”

What India said in its statement?