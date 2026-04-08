/Tamil Nadu polls: Minorities are with secular TVK, says actor-politician Vijay

Though the ruling DMK-led front and the opposition AIADMK-BJP front in Tamil Nadu appear to be different entities, they are one and the same. Both DMK(ruling in Tamil Nadu) and BJP(ruling India) are keen to stop the TVK, which wishes to work for public welfare and be with the masses, said actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23rd. Making his electoral debut, actor-politician Vijay will be taking on the fronts led by the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK.



Chief Minister Stalin paid a few crores and got the Congress party to ally with them. However, the true Congress supporters are with us, Vijay claimed. Minority communities are with Vijay, because we(TVK) are truly secular. This has angered the BJP and DMK, Vijay claimed at one of his largest campaign events.



You have created a situation where they cannot come to power. In the DMK-led front, even the allies won't vote for each other, that's how bad their condition is. In the BJP-AIADMK front, it is even worse, Vijay told his fans and followers. Hitting out at the ruling DMK, Vijay alleged that his campaign event would not have taken place if Chief Minister Stalin had truly been in power. They would have come up with some excuses to prevent this meeting. Right now, he is like a powerless Chief Minister who is running a caretaker government, Vijay said.

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Citing that established political parties had been placing roadblocks to stall his political journey, Vijay pointed fingers at his political opponents. "Everyone knows about the Karur stampede(where 41 people died in September 2025 at a TVK campaign event). They tried pinning the blame on me, but the people refused to believe them and they continued to be with me... They thought that halting the release of my film 'Jana Nayagan' would disturb me... You know who has done it, but even after that I am continuing my journey. In the name of Standard Operating Procedures, they introduced separate rules and regulations to prevent me from meeting the masses... DMK or BJP cannot separate me from the people," Vijay said.



"There is only one Kamaraj, one Annadurai, one MGR... I know you have been yearning for that kind of leadership, that's why we have come into politics," Vijay said, taking the names of Tamil Nadu's popular Chief Ministers. I know the hardships that I had to face during the last 30-33 years to reach your homes and hearts. I started my political party after finding a place in your hearts". Urging supporters to vote for TVK candidates, Vijay stated that his party had not fielded billionaires or industrialists. Instead, we have fielded common people from humble backgrounds. Consider them as your own family and vote for them, Vijay told his supporters.