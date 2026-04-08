/2026 Puducherry Elections: Key constituencies that can change the poll game

With polling for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday (April 9), attention has sharply turned to a handful of constituencies that could decide the fate of the 30-member House, where the majority mark stands at just 16 seats. In a tightly contested race marked by high-profile candidates and a fragmented opposition, even marginal swings in select seats are expected to shape the next government.

Among the most closely watched constituencies is Thattanchavady, where incumbent Chief Minister N Rangasamy of the All India NR Congress is locked in a direct contest with former Chief Minister and current Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam of the Congress. Political observers say a defeat here would deal a significant blow to whichever alliance loses the seat, given the stature of the candidates.

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Raj Bhavan has also emerged as a key urban battleground. Puducherry BJP president VP Ramalingam is facing Vignesh Kannan of the DMK, son of veteran leader P Kannan. The contest is being viewed as a test of organisational strength and legacy appeal.

In Lawspet, the spotlight is on V Saminathan, a former BJP state chief who is now contesting on behalf of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He is up against AINRC leader and former Speaker V P Sivakolundhu in what is expected to be a closely fought race.

The Thirubhuvanai constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes, presents a unique triangular contest. AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, who recently switched from the BJP to TVK, is taking on P Angalane of the DMK and B Kobiga of the AINRC, reflecting shifting political loyalties on the ground.

Beyond the Puducherry district, the enclaves of Mahe and Yanam are seen as crucial for the Congress to retain its relevance. In Mahe, BJP’s A Dineshan faces Congress candidate Ramesh Parambath, while in Yanam, AINRC’s Malladi Krishna Rao is contesting against Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok of the Congress.

Alliance dynamics shape contest

The National Democratic Alliance, comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK, is contesting all 30 seats with a unified strategy, banking on governance and welfare delivery. On the other side, the Secular Progressive Alliance of Congress and DMK is grappling with internal friction. Seat-sharing disagreements have led to so-called friendly fights in several constituencies, with rebel candidates potentially splitting votes.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as a third force. After initially planning to go solo, the party has allied with the Neyam Makkal Kazhagam led by G Nehru Kuppusamy, positioning itself as an alternative to both Dravidian and national parties.

Why every seat matters

Given the small size of the assembly, each constituency carries disproportionate weight. A setback for N Rangasamy in seats like Thattanchavady or Mangalam could weaken the NDA’s leadership structure and morale.

TVK’s performance is being closely tracked, with analysts suggesting that even a modest tally of two or three seats could position it as a kingmaker, potentially denying both major alliances a clear majority.

The Congress also faces a critical test in constituencies where it is locked in friendly contests with its ally DMK. Success in these seats despite divided votes could indicate strong anti-incumbency sentiment.