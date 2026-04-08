/Two government employees dismissed over alleged terror links in Jammu & Kashmir

In a continued crackdown on terror infiltration within government institutions, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the dismissal of two government employees accused of links with terrorist organizations. The action was taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, which allows termination without inquiry in the interest of state security.

Officials identified the dismissed employees as Farhat Ali Khanday and Mohammad Shafi Dar. Authorities allege that Khanday had ties with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, while Dar was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to official sources, Khanday, a Class-IV employee in the Education Department in Ramban, had allegedly been working covertly to revive terrorist networks in the region. Investigations suggest his name first surfaced in 2011 during a probe into hawala funding linked to terror organisations. Despite being arrested at the time, he later secured bail and allegedly continued his involvement.

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Security agencies claim that over the years, Khanday remained in contact with terror operatives and acted as a facilitator, helping sustain the terror network. A chargesheet was reportedly filed against him in 2022 following prolonged surveillance and intelligence gathering.

In a separate case, Mohammad Shafi Dar, employed in the Rural Development Department in Bandipora, is accused of acting as an operative for Lashkar-e-Taiba. Officials allege he provided logistical support, including safe houses, transport, and sensitive information regarding security forces’ movements.

Authorities stated that Dar was apprehended in April 2025 during a joint checkpoint operation, where an AK-56 rifle, grenade, and ammunition were recovered. Investigators claim he had progressed from a support role to active operational involvement, with alleged plans to assist in attacks on security forces.

The administration has described both cases as serious breaches of public trust, emphasizing that government positions were allegedly misused to aid terror activities.