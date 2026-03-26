/CM MK Stalin seeks fresh mandate, pitches ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday (April 12) sought a fresh mandate for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, pitching a “Dravidian Model 2.0” government to take the state to the next level of development.

Addressing an election rally in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Stalin campaigned for candidates from Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Paramakudi and Thiruvadana constituencies. He highlighted past development works and said his government had resolved long-standing drinking water issues in the region.’

Seeking voter support, Stalin said the DMK government had delivered welfare and development schemes across the state. “We asked for votes last time with pride… I have come to ask for votes again with that feeling. To take Tamil Nadu to the next level, a Dravidian Model 2.0 government should be formed,” he said.

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He asserted that the DMK government had taken the state to new heights and was implementing pioneering schemes for the people.

Stalin also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, warning against the “double engine” model. “If the BJP enters Tamil Nadu… the state will be in danger. The BJP and its slave AIADMK should be driven out completely,” he said.

Calling the DMK manifesto the “superstar” of the campaign, he compared the electoral contest to a cricket match, saying the DMK alliance would defeat “Delhi” just as a Tamil Nadu team recently won an IPL game.

"People tell me whether Tamil Nadu or Delhi will win this election. Just as the Tamil Nadu team defeated Delhi in the IPL cricket match held yesterday, the DMK alliance will defeat Delhi in this assembly election. This is what the people should decide. It should be proven at every polling booth on April 23," he added.



Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23, with counting on May 4. The main contest is between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, while actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to debut with his party, potentially making it a three-cornered contest.