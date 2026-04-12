/Trump threatens China with 50% tariff over Iran support, warns Tehran of ‘devastation’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 12) threatened China with "staggering" new tariffs on its goods entering the United States if Beijing provides military assistance to Iran during the West Asia war.

"If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 per cent tariff, which is a staggering, that's a staggering amount," Trump told Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

On Saturday, responding to intelligence reports alleging that Beijing is routing advanced air defence systems (MANPADS) through third countries to bypass the ceasefire, Trump warned China and other nations: "If China does that, China is going to have big problems, OK? We are not going to let Iran make money on selling oil to people that they like."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the allegations, saying China "has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict" and called the information untrue.

Trump’s threats come ahead of a high-stakes summit with President Xi Jinping scheduled for May 14 to 15, 2026, in Beijing. This will be the first in-person dialogue between the two leaders since their trade truce in October 2025. The summit, originally planned for late March 2026, was postponed due to the West Asia war triggered by the US-Israel bombing campaign on Iran on February 28.

Trump doubles down on Iran warning after stalled talks

Turning to Iran, Trump expressed confidence that Tehran would eventually concede to American demands, while also issuing a stern warning about the potential for total military devastation.

Speaking to Fox News, he suggested that Iran’s return to the bargaining table is inevitable. "I predict they come back and they give us everything we want," Trump said.

Emphasising what he described as Iran’s lack of leverage, he added, "I want everything... They have no cards."

The President also stood by his recent provocative rhetoric, including a threat made last week that a "whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

He argued that such hardline messaging had driven recent diplomatic engagement.

"When I talk about a civilisation, it really has changed. It really has. But think of it. They're allowed to say, 'Death to America. Death to this,'" Trump told Fox News.

"And I make one statement. They say, 'Oh, such a big deal.' That statement got them to the bargaining table, and they haven't left it."