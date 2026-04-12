Assam Cricket honours Guwahati ground staff with ₹25 lakh cash prize for successful IPL 2026 run

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has honoured the ground staff in Guwahati for their relentless efforts to ensure the three scheduled IPL 2026 league matches are being staged despite weather challenges. The cricket board on Sunday (Apr 12) announced an INR 25 lakh cash prize for the Barsapara Stadium groundsmen in a gracious effort. Rajasthan Royals, the table toppers thus far this season, have concluded their Guwahati leg, which was their alternate home venue for a few seasons now.



"Working under challenging weather conditions, the curator and groundsmen ensured that the pitches were prepared and maintained to the highest standards," the ACA said in a statement. "Their efforts were central to the smooth conduct of the matches and helped uphold the venue's growing reputation on the national stage."

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The Royals began their season at this very venue against the former five-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), winning that high-octane clash convincingly by eight wickets. Their next match here was against another heavyweight side, the Mumbai Indians, who fell shy of the target by 27 runs in an 11-over-a-side game. However, their scheduled league match in Assam was against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who were at the receiving end of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhurv Jurel’s exploits.



Meanwhile, all three games staged here were affected by rain, with the Guwahati stadium ground staff doing all they could to ensure the respective games got underway.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

There is no stopping the inaugural champions, as they maintain their winning run thus far this season. Royals, under Riyan Parag’s leadership, have thrived massively in IPL 2026. Be it for their top order or their wicket-taking lot, everything seems to click for them.



Moreover, Ravindra Jadeja’s addition comes as a boost for the team, who can vouch for their second IPL trophy. For the Royals, teenager Sooryavanshi holds the Orange Cap, having smashed 200 runs in four innings, striking at close to 267.

