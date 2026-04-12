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LSG vs GT: Buttler completes 14,000 T20 Runs as Prasidh’s 4/28 hands Gujarat Titans second straight win

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 19:15 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 19:15 IST
LSG vs GT: Buttler completes 14,000 T20 Runs as Prasidh’s 4/28 hands Gujarat Titans second straight win

Buttler creates T20 history as GT beat LSG to register second win in IPL 2026 Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Jos Buttler became only the fifth batter to hit the 14,000-run landmark in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat against Lucknow in Tuesday's league match in IPL 2026.

Jos Buttler created T20 history playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 on Sunday (Apr 12). Playing against the hosts, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), GT convincingly beat them by seven wickets, completing their second successive win this season. Butter, the man in form for Gujarat, crossed the 14,000-run landmark in this format, while also completing his record 100th T20 fifty during his 37-ball 60-run stay at the crease. While he and captain Shubman Gill smashed successive fifties, Prasidh Krishna’s 4/28 in the first innings broke LSG’s momentum, leading to their second defeat in four contested games.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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