/LSG vs GT: Buttler completes 14,000 T20 Runs as Prasidh’s 4/28 hands Gujarat Titans second straight win

Jos Buttler created T20 history playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 on Sunday (Apr 12). Playing against the hosts, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), GT convincingly beat them by seven wickets, completing their second successive win this season. Butter, the man in form for Gujarat, crossed the 14,000-run landmark in this format, while also completing his record 100th T20 fifty during his 37-ball 60-run stay at the crease. While he and captain Shubman Gill smashed successive fifties, Prasidh Krishna’s 4/28 in the first innings broke LSG’s momentum, leading to their second defeat in four contested games.