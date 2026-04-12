/Software engineer from Andhra drowns in US waterfall amid birthday celebrations

An engineer from Andhra Pradesh was swept away by a strong current after getting caught in a whirlpool while celebrating his 26th birthday with friends at a waterfall in California, United States. The victim was identified as Singireddy Sai Srihari Krishna, a software engineer hailing from Andhra Pradesh’s Piridi village.

Srihari Krishna, a Vizianagaram native, had recently completed his MS and secured a job. He was swept into a whirlpool while swimming with friends.

As per reports, Srihari Krishna was caught in a whirlpool caused by a strong current and drowned.

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Srihari Krishna hailed from Piridi village in the Bobbili mandal of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. He had gone to the US to pursue higher studies and had secured a job recently, just three months after completing his MS.

Parents back home devastated by tragic loss

His parents Srinivas and Rama are devastated by the sudden loss. Arrangements are being made to return his mortal remains to his hometown.

The news of his death has devastated his family in his hometown, and they are struggling to cope with the tragedy.

Two men of Telugu origin drowned in Colorado River last year

Last year, two 32-year-old men of Telugu origin, including an engineer, had drowned in the Colorado River in California. They had anchored their rented pontoon boat, entered the water to cool off, and were not wearing life jackets.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office had identified the victims as Anoop Gankidi from Tempe and Venkata Mukkaala from Milpitas, California.