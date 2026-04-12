/Iran to restore most of its damaged refinery facilities within two months: Deputy oil minister

Iran expects to restore most of its refining and distribution facilities damaged in the war to 70–80% of their capacity within one to two months, said Deputy Minister of Oil Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar. The authorities are working to repair the damage sustained in strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Deputy Minister of Oil Azimifar told the Student News Network in an interview that repair work had begun and that part of the Lavan refinery is expected to resume operations within about 10 days, with other units coming back online gradually.

Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure was significantly damaged during the war, which was a blow, with US-Israeli strikes hitting export hubs, refineries and petrochemical facilities that form the backbone of Tehran’s energy economy.

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One of the most sensitive targets was Kharg Island, Iran’s main crude export terminal, where US-linked strikes hit radar and military sites around the facility, raising fears that disabling the island could “effectively cripple Iran’s economy overnight,” as revenue from oil forms a major portion of Tehran’s state income and wartime funding.

US-Israeli airstrikes also hit oil depots around Tehran, triggering fires, toxic smoke and what officials described as “black rain” caused by burning fuel and petrochemicals. The strikes damaged storage infrastructure and raised concerns about oil spills and environmental fallout across the Persian Gulf.

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Strikes also targeted energy and industrial facilities, including a petrochemical plant in Tabriz, causing temporary power outages and disrupting fuel supply chains.

Iranian authorities also reported attacks on fuel depots and refinery-linked infrastructure during successive waves of bombardment. Separately, attacks near Iran’s offshore energy network and export routes heightened risks to crude shipments, as the near-blockade of the Strait of Hormuz led to one of the worst disruptions to global energy supplies. As oil flows squeezed, markets reacted to fears that Iranian exports could collapse.

The collective impact of strikes on export hubs, storage depots, and petrochemical infrastructure has weakened Iran’s ability to process and ship crude while increasing volatility in global energy markets.