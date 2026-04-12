/At least 30 died in stampede at Haiti’s UNESCO site, death toll may rise

At least 30 people died after a stampede erupted at an historical fortress in Haiti on Saturday (April 11, 2026), local media reported. Following the incident, the government of the country expressed "deep sadness."
Authorities said in a statement shared on the Government of Haiti Facebook page that the incident occurred on Saturday at Citadelle Laferriere in Milot during "a tourist activity bringing together many young people."
Incident at UNESCO World Heritage Site
Jean Henry Petit, head of civil protection in northern Haiti, told local newspaper Le Nouvelliste that at least 30 people died at the 19th-century fortress, which is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
He warned the death toll could increase, as many people are still reported missing. Dozens of others were injured and taken to hospitals, though an exact number was not provided. Early accounts suggest the crowd became congested at a single entrance, leading to a scuffle among those trying to enter and exit the site. AFP has reached out to the Haitian government for further comment.