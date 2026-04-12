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Bangladesh spiritual leader killed by mob over 'insult to Islam'

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 12:14 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 12:14 IST
Bangladesh spiritual leader killed by mob over 'insult to Islam'

Representative Image from Bangladesh violence in 2024 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Mob violence in Bangladesh leaves self-proclaimed spiritual leader Shamim Reza Jahangir dead after attack in Kushtia. Incident linked to alleged blasphemous remarks highlights rising religious tensions since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, with police launching an investigation.

A spiritual leader was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh on Saturday (Apr 11), officials said. This is the latest violence fuelled by religious tensions in the country. Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a sharp rise in religious intolerance and mob violence since the 2024 uprising that toppled the government of former premier Sheikh Hasina. The religious leader has been identified as Shamim Reza Jahangir, believed to be in his 60s, died from his injuries after hundreds of people stormed his residence in Kushtia district. Jahangir thrashed him with sticks, said chief administrative official Touhid bin Hasan, according to AFP. The mob reportedly angered after an old video of the man resurfaced online on Friday. It allegedly showed him claiming that those who wrote the Quran were illiterate and those who read it were worse off.

"Sensing that something might happen, police went to the spot, and the administration tried their best. But an angry mob of more than 200 people attacked his residence," bin Hasan said. Jahangir was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police sources told AFP that Jahangir had been briefly arrested in 2021 for making comments that angered villagers.

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Bangladesh police spokesman AHM Sahadat Hossain said an investigation was underway. Mob attacks are frequently reported in the South Asian nation of 170 million people. At least 153 people have been killed by mob violence from August 2024 -- when Hasina's rule ended and she fled to India -- to September 2025, according to a report by Dhaka-based rights organisation Odhikar. Saturday's killing was the first since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party swept to power in February.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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