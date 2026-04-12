/Bangladesh spiritual leader killed by mob over 'insult to Islam'

A spiritual leader was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh on Saturday (Apr 11), officials said. This is the latest violence fuelled by religious tensions in the country. Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a sharp rise in religious intolerance and mob violence since the 2024 uprising that toppled the government of former premier Sheikh Hasina. The religious leader has been identified as Shamim Reza Jahangir, believed to be in his 60s, died from his injuries after hundreds of people stormed his residence in Kushtia district. Jahangir thrashed him with sticks, said chief administrative official Touhid bin Hasan, according to AFP. The mob reportedly angered after an old video of the man resurfaced online on Friday. It allegedly showed him claiming that those who wrote the Quran were illiterate and those who read it were worse off.