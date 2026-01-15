/India-Bangladesh ties consequential, says Foreign Minister Dr Rahman

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman has described his recent meetings in India as “very productive”, signalling a renewed push to strengthen bilateral ties between Dhaka and New Delhi. Dr Rahman, who visited India from April 7 to 9, 2026, held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials on key issues including trade, connectivity, water-sharing, visa services and energy cooperation. The visit comes months after BNP leader Tarique Rahman assumed office as Prime Minister in February 2026 following his party’s landslide election victory.

Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister highlighted the personal engagement between the two prime ministers. “The leaders of the two countries, my PM Tarique Rahman and PM Modi, had exchanged letters, and spoke and both want to advance relationship. It is [a] relationship consequential for both countries and how to carry forward,” he said. Dr Rahman added that both sides would continue work in the coming weeks and expressed reasonable optimism about progress.

He confirmed that a visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India was planned, though specific dates had not yet been decided. The Foreign Minister’s comments show a deliberate effort to reset and deepen India-Bangladesh relations after strains during the previous administration.

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India and Bangladesh share deep historical, cultural and economic links, with bilateral trade, border management and river water issues forming the bedrock of their partnership.

In the backdrop of West Asia war, Rahman noted that “energy challenge is more consequential”, pointing to supply disruptions and rising costs that are putting pressure on Dhaka’s economy. India has been supplying fuel to Bangladesh, with additional request being made by Dhaka during the visit. Not only both foreign ministers met in Delhi, but they also met in Mauritius on the sidelines of Indian Ocean conference hosted by India Foundation.