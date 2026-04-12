/‘Let’s keep working,’ says Bangladesh envoy Hamidullah after FM Rahman’s intense Delhi week

Mauritius: Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, has described the recent visit by Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman to New Delhi as an “intense week” that signals a cautious but sincere effort to reset bilateral ties between the two neighbours. Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal about the three-day official visit from 7-9 April, Mr Hamidullah said the foreign minister, who is “no stranger to Delhi,” engaged in frank discussions.

“Truly, this has been an intense week,” he noted. “All put together, this was good, touching each other. Let’s not go into qualification, but both sides spontaneously came together.”

The High Commissioner emphasised that the meetings reflected a deeper spirit of cooperation. “The sense and the spirit of the meeting is far more than goodwill. It’s not only understanding each other, but clear signals from both sides, being that let’s keep working... how do we situate the relationship in a longer term trajectory. That’s the word... slowly but steadily and also sincerely from both sides.”

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The visit by Dr Rahman, the first high-level engagement from Dhaka since the political transition, came amid efforts to normalise ties, including discussions on trade, connectivity, water-sharing and visas. Mr Hamidullah highlighted the unique nature of the relationship, describing it as “uniquely organic, long standing, spreading over centuries... not between the states, it’s between the two people.”

He acknowledged that challenges would arise but urged both sides to maintain perspective. “In any relationship... there will obviously be some issues, sometimes concerns, sometimes challenges,” he said.

“But as long as people who are in the driving seats, leaders and opinion makers, including those in the responsible media, they understand that let’s not look at something of a particular day.”

He used a simple analogy, “For example, if it rains and you think that you need to continue to be wet, I think that’s not the way.” Instead, he called for appreciating each other despite “sensitive issues” and focusing on the “larger canvas” guided by “shared benefits, equality, and trust” as the foundational pillars.

A key part of the visit was Dr Rahman’s meeting with India’s Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. Mr Hamidullah said the Bangladeshi side conveyed its “constraints and needs” frankly, particularly on energy supplies amid the West Asia war.

“They had a very frank conversation. The Bangladeshi constraints and the needs were conveyed. And good thing is that Indian side there was understanding... obviously within the limits and the complexities that we face, because there are different options on the horizon,” he said.

Bangladesh has been seeking increased fuel supplies from India to address any domestic shortages amid the West Asia war.