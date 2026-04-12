/Over 5 crore names cut from voter rolls across 12 states after SIR phase 2

Nearly 5.18 crore names have been removed from electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories after the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ended. Election Commission data indicated that around 60 lakh dead names have been omitted.



Following the second phase of the exercise, the voter lists contain 45.81 crore names, representing a 10.2 per cent reduction. Based on the EC's data, a total of 66,88,636 deceased voters were removed from electoral rolls, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, as many as 25.47 lakh. In addition, nearly 24.16 lakh names of deceased individuals were also removed from the voter lists of West Bengal, as per the PTI report.



With the final electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh released on Friday, the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has now concluded. This phase was conducted across multiple regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

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40 crore voters in third phase

In the third phase, around 40 crore voters will be covered across 17 states and five Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand.



The third and final phase is expected to begin once elections conclude in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry took place on April 9 and saw record voter turnout, while Tamil Nadu is scheduled for a single-phase election on April 23.