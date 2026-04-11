/‘TMC’s lies and loot shop will close soon’: PM Modi targets Mamata in Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 11) launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at a campaign rally in West Bengal, saying the assembly poll battle in the state is "to defeat fear" and move Bengal forward on trust, as the BJP intensifies its push ahead of the state elections.

Addressing the rally, Modi reiterated the BJP's promise of implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal, a key demand of state government employees that the TMC administration has long resisted acting on.

"This is a battle to defeat fear; this is a battle to move Bengal forward on trust. Today I have come to assure you that the reign of TMC's fear is now coming to an end... the shop of TMC's lies and loot is now about to shut down. Fear will leave Bengal, now trust will come to Bengal," he said.

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Modi also took aim at TMC's attempts to expand beyond its home state, pointing to the party's poor showing in recent elections outside Bengal. "It went to contest in Tripura, it went to contest in Assam, and it went to contest in Goa....their dishonesty and thuggery don't work...the TMC can't win outside Bengal because they have no vision, no ideas, no policies, no intentions," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a separate campaign rally in the state on the same day, trained his fire on what he called the TMC's record of systematic corruption. Shah listed a series of scams under the Mamata Banerjee government, including the teacher recruitment scam, cow smuggling scam, ration scam, and coal smuggling scam, and promised accountability if the BJP came to power.

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"Mamata Banerjee has put the entire Bengal in the fire of corruption. Teacher recruitment scam, municipal corporation recruitment scam, cow smuggling scam, ration scam, MGNREGA scam, PM Awas scam, coal smuggling scam... the TMC government has carried out numerous such scams. After the BJP government comes to power, not a single corrupt person will be spared; everyone will be held accountable," he said.

Shah also promised to include the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, a long-standing demand of the Kurmi community in Bengal and Jharkhand, and said a BJP government would implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. "Bring a BJP government, and we will implement a Uniform Civil Code with one law for both Hindus and Muslims. Nobody will be able to marry 4 times," he added.

West Bengal, which last went to polls in 2021 when the TMC swept back to power defeating a strong BJP challenge, is expected to hold assembly elections in 2026. The BJP has been ramping up its campaign in the state, with senior central leaders making repeated visits in recent weeks.