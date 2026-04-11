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IPL 2026: Ruthless Punjab continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad in high-scoring thriller

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 19:09 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 19:09 IST
IPL 2026: Ruthless Punjab continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad in high-scoring thriller

IPL 2026: Ruthless Punjab continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad in high-scoring thriller Photograph: (IPL)

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Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak in IPL 2026.

Entertainment was at its peak in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) contest between hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as it served another high-scoring thriller. Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS beat SRH by six wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak in IPL 2026. Chasing 220 runs to win, PBKS batters were in impressive form as they helped their side win the match with – balls to spare.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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