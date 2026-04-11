IPL 2026: Ruthless Punjab continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad in high-scoring thriller

Entertainment was at its peak in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) contest between hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as it served another high-scoring thriller. Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS beat SRH by six wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak in IPL 2026. Chasing 220 runs to win, PBKS batters were in impressive form as they helped their side win the match with – balls to spare.